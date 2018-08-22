A knifeman who stabbed a stranger twice in an unprovoked assault in Edinburgh has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

David Hall attacked Dean Anderson near a canal path in Wester Hailes in April.

Mr Anderson had come to the aid of two women who were being threatened by Hall after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier began snarling at their pet.

He disarmed Hall, 39, of a hammer, but he then produced a knife and stabbed Mr Anderson.

Permanent disfigurement

Judge Lady Rae ordered Hall, who has 38 previous convictions, nine for carrying a weapon, to be monitored in the community for five years after his release from prison.

She told him: "Your victim was only trying to help two women. You had two potential weapons with you. Your victim managed to disarm you of the hammer, but you assaulted him with a knife.

"You then behaved in a disgraceful manner towards the police who were simply carrying out their duty."

At the High Court in Glasgow, Hall admitted assaulting Mr Anderson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Mr Anderson suffered stab wounds to his chest and back. One was potentially life-threatening.

When police later arrested Hall, he became abusive, threatened to bite off their noses and head butt them and told one officer: "I will batter you."

Solicitor advocate Sandra Walker, representing Hall, said: "He accepts full responsibility and appears to be genuinely remorseful."