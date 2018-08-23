Image copyright EPA

The former Nobel peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to have her Freedom of Edinburgh award revoked.

Councillors will vote on a motion to remove the honour amid accusations she has ignored violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Ms Suu Kyi was given the Freedom of the City in 2005 for championing democracy while living under house arrest.

A motion, tabled by Lord Provost Frank Ross, calls for it to be removed with immediate effect.

The 73-year-old leader of Myanmar - formerly Burma - was hailed as a beacon of democracy when she was given the city's highest honour 13 years ago.

After elections in 2015 she became Myanmar State Counsellor, the de facto head of the country's civilian administration.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rohingya Muslims have faced persecution in Myanmar with thousands forced to flee the country

Two years later violence broke out in Rakhine province after Rohingya militants attacked police posts, killing 12 members of the security forces.

In response, Myanmar's army has been accused of killing Rohingya civilians and burning their villages, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.

Fell into disrepute

While it is acknowledged that Ms Suu Kyi does not control the military, she has faced international pressure to condemn the army's alleged brutality towards the Rohingya, a Muslim minority which is stateless in majority-Buddhist Myanmar.

Edinburgh would become the latest in a number of cities, including Dublin, Oxford and Newcastle, in revoking an honour previously awarded to Ms Suu Kyi.

The last time Edinburgh revoked a Freedom of the City honour was in 1890 when the Irish politician Charles Parnell fell into disrepute over a scandalous love affair.

A collage portrait of Ms Suu Kyi by the artist David Mach, made up of postcards of political prisoners, that was previously displayed on rotation at the council's offices, is currently in storage.