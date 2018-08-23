Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption David Taylor was jailed for four years and eight months

A man has been jailed for four years and eight months following an armed robbery at a shop in Edinburgh.

David Taylor, 43, held up a Scotmid store in Walter Scott Avenue with a gun on 15 April, before stealing several hundred pounds in cash and tobacco.

He was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for robbery and possession of a firearm.

The judge said he would have been jailed for seven years for the offence, but for his early guilty plea.

Lord Pentland told Taylor: "It is concerning that the immediate background to the present offence was that you took a large amount of street valium before obtaining the weapon you used."

The judge said it must have been "terrifying" for the victim to be confronted by an armed assailant with a gun.

The judge also ordered that Taylor be kept under supervision for a further three years, during which he can be recalled to prison if he breaches his licence conditions.

Image copyright Google Image caption Taylor threatened a worker with a gun at the Scotmid store

Taylor went up to the counter and asked the shop assistant, Aaron Blyth, 23, for cigarettes.

Mr Blyth put the items on the counter and looked away for a moment. When he looked back at Taylor he was holding a handgun in front of him just above the counter.

The prosecutor said: "Mr Blyth saw a chamber as it was being cocked but could not see if there was any ammunition in it."

Taylor told him in a quiet voice to "get the money out of the till" and the shopworker took £20 and £10 notes from it and was instructed to put them in the bag. Some £5 notes were added to the haul before the robber fled.

Taylor was arrested five days later at his home in Edinburgh and told officers that he had recently lost his job.

'Frightening experience'

He admitted assaulting Mr Blyth by presenting a handgun at him, cocking the weapon, demanding money and robbing him of money and tobacco.

The court heard that Taylor, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was previously sentenced to six years' detention in 1995 following a conviction for assault and attempted robbery.

Defence counsel David Nicholson said he had been dismissed from a job before his latest offence after a check was made and his previous convictions were revealed.

He said Taylor maintained that the weapon was a lighter which had the appearance of a firearm.

Mr Nicholson said: "He does feel genuine remorse about the anxiety he has caused."

Det Insp Clark Martin, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a very frightening experience for the shop worker and while he was uninjured during the robbery, the incident left him extremely shaken and upset.

"As a result of our appeal for witnesses, Taylor was apprehended. I would like to thank everyone who responded to our media appeal.

"His sentence reflects the commitment of Police Scotland to use all the resources at our disposal to identify those who carry weapons and remove them from our communities."