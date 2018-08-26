Image copyright Google Image caption A man fell ill duing an incident in a shop in Home Street

A man has been charged after the death of a man amid an alleged disturbance in an Edinburgh shop.

Officers went to a business on Home Street following a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner at about 14:10 on Saturday.

During this time a 64-year-old man became unwell and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The incident in the shop followed earlier reports of disorder offences in the city centre.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died yesterday during this incident.

"Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances and I would appeal to any members of the public who were in the city centre, Tollcross and surrounding area, and who witnessed what happened, to come forward to assist with our investigation."

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incidents.