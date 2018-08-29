Image copyright Getty Images

City of Edinburgh Council has released details of the support it would offer businesses in Leith if plans to extend the tram network get the go-ahead.

The local authority said the £2.4m package would include a £500,000 hardship fund and £400,000 to regularly clean shop fronts along the route.

A consultation on the support package will run between 3 and 30 September.

Councillors are due to vote in December on the £165m proposals to extend the trams to Newhaven.

The support being proposed for businesses would include hubs which would be used for short-term storage of shop goods, parking and deliveries.

'Top priority'

There would also be funding for a promotional campaign, night markets, shopping festivals and local guides to help disabled people navigate the construction works.

And £100,000 would be set aside to support local artists and festivals.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "If the project goes ahead, supporting businesses along the route, both during and after construction works, will be a top priority.

"We want to ensure that the range of measures we would put in place if the project gets the green light caters to everyone's needs as effectively as possible.

"The over-arching aim is to make sure the whole area stays as vibrant and accessible as possible, not just during but also beyond the essential construction phase."