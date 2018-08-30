Image caption The Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Leith was damaged by fire in the early hours of Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with malicious fireraising, and malicious fireraising to danger of life.

Paul Johnson, 49, made a brief appearance in private.

No plea was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Mr Johnson was remanded in custody.

It follows incidents on Tuesday at the Guru Nanak Gudwara Sahib in Sheriff Brae, Leith, and the Methodist Church in Junction Street.

Mr Johnson appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alison Stirling.