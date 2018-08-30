Man in court over fires at Sikh temple and Methodist Church
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with malicious fireraising, and malicious fireraising to danger of life.
Paul Johnson, 49, made a brief appearance in private.
No plea was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Mr Johnson was remanded in custody.
It follows incidents on Tuesday at the Guru Nanak Gudwara Sahib in Sheriff Brae, Leith, and the Methodist Church in Junction Street.
Mr Johnson appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alison Stirling.