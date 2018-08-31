Police have arrested three people after seizing almost £10,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Officers acting on intelligence stopped a Suzuki Swift in Tranent, East Lothian, on Saturday.

It led to police searching two properties while they also made a recovery at a nearby house.

Two men, aged 21 and 20, were arrested and charged and are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 8 October.

In total they seized almost £8,400 worth of cash and more than £1,300 worth of cocaine.

In a separate incident police with a warrant searched a property on Hares Close in Cockenzie, East Lothian on Thursday.

They seized more than £200 worth of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a baton.

A 48-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the recovery, and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 13 September.

Ch Insp Steven Duncan, of Police Scotland, said: "I'd urge anyone with information or concerns about drug offences in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"Be assured that all reports will be taken seriously and action will be taken, wherever appropriate."