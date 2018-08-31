Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B913 at the Saline Hotel

A woman has died after her car collided with a trailer being towed by a Land Rover in a Fife village.

The accident happened on the B913, at the Saline Hotel at about 10:00.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it hit the trailer being towed by the Land Rover Discovery.

Emergency services attended the incident but the woman died from her injuries at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses.

'Exactly what happened'

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically, this incident has resulted in the female driver of the Astra sustaining injuries, which she could not recover from.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family at this time.

"We are still in the process of trying to establish exactly what has happened during the collision and would urge any motorists who were on the road at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to contact police immediately."