Image copyright Google Image caption The fire resulted in Princes Street being closed to traffic for a time

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Perth.

Fire crews were called to the incident in a ground-floor flat in the city's Princes Street at about 08:30 on Sunday.

The man was treated at the scene after breathing in smoke and was later taken by ambulance to hospital. His condition is not known.

The incident resulted in Princes Street being partially closed to traffic for a time. It has since reopened.