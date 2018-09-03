Man seriously injured in attack in Midlothian
- 3 September 2018
A man is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries following an attack in Midlothian.
The 36-year-old was in the High Street in Penicuik at about 02:00 when he was seriously assaulted.
He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are following a positive line of inquiry."