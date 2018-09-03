Image copyright Google Image caption The 36-year-old was in the High Street in Penicuik when he was seriously assaulted

A man is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries following an attack in Midlothian.

The 36-year-old was in the High Street in Penicuik at about 02:00 when he was seriously assaulted.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are following a positive line of inquiry."