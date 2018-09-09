Ninety cars go on fire at auction yard in East Whitburn
- 9 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ninety cars were involved in a fire which swept through an auction yard in West Lothian.
Crews were called to the blaze at Copart Used Car Auctions in Redmill Industrial Estate in East Whitburn at about 02:20 on Saturday.
About 20 firefighters battled to put out the flames. It was brought under control at about 06:00.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is being investigated."