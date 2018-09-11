Man treated by emergency services after being hit by Edinburgh tram
- 11 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated by emergency services after being hit by a tram in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at 12:15 in Broomhouse Drive at the Saughton tram stop.
The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known.
The tram service is only running between Haymarket and York Place following the incident.