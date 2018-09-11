Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man treated by emergency services after being hit by Edinburgh tram

  • 11 September 2018
A man is being treated by emergency services after being hit by a tram in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at 12:15 in Broomhouse Drive at the Saughton tram stop.

The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known.

The tram service is only running between Haymarket and York Place following the incident.

