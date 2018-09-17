Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released the CCTV footage in a bid to encourage people with information to come forward

Police investigating a robbery in which a 76-year-old woman was threatened with a knife have released CCTV footage of a man they are keen to speak to.

The robbery happened at the woman's home in Lundin Road in Crossford, Fife, at about 23:00 on Friday 4 May.

The victim was held inside the property and a number of items were stolen.

Detectives said the man seen in CCTV footage at a petrol station - believed to be in Rosyth - may have information to assist their investigation.

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short, light hair. He may have a foreign accent, which could be Eastern European, and may drive a black Vauxhall Mokka.

He is believed to have links to Greenock and the Clackmannanshire area.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact either police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."