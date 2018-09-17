Bike hire scheme launched in Edinburgh

Image caption The bikes will be available to pick up at locations around the city

Edinburgh's new bike hire scheme has been officially launched by ultra endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont.

An initial 200 Just Eat bikes will be available to rent at several locations around the city.

Users will be able to hire bikes through an annual membership, on a daily basis, or for up to an hour using a smartphone app - with single journeys starting from £1.50.

It follows the success of similar schemes in London and Glasgow.

The aim is to boost access to local education and employment opportunities and health and leisure services by providing and "a fun, healthy, affordable and environmentally-friendly" transport option.

The capital's hire scheme is being operated by Secro on behalf of Transport for Edinburgh (TfE).

The first locations to host the bikes include Bristo Square, Waverley Bridge, Fountainbridge, Stockbridge and Charlotte Square.

Further hire points will be added as part of a rolling three-year programme, which aims to deliver 1,000 bikes by the end of this year.

Launching the scheme at the Meadows in Monday morning, cyclist Beaumont said: "Launching Just Eat Cycles is an exciting step for Edinburgh and the people who live, visit and study here. The app is very simple to use and the bikes will allow everyone to explore our great city."

Council leader Councillor Adam McVey, said: "The launch of a city wide cycle hire scheme marks a new era in public transport for Edinburgh and the people who work, study and visit here.

"Investment in cycling infrastructure has gathered pace in recent years in Edinburgh, and this affordable and accessible scheme will complement the existing transport options available to those looking to get around the capital."

George Lowder, chief executive of Transport for Edinburgh, added: "With an easy to use, free app in place, we hope to bring people back to cycling, who do not feel the need to own their own bike or convert more people to cycling who see the benefits of using bikes as a complementary or alternative mode of transport."