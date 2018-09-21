Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emergency services at the Scottish Gas building in Granton

Three people have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical incident at a Scottish Gas building in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the site, at Waterfront Avenue in the Granton area, at 17:15.

Paramedics treated 13 people for minor effects, with three taken to hospital for observation.

The building was evacuated as fire crews with breathing apparatus investigated the cause.

A number of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are working alongside our partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of this incident.

"We would ask people to avoid the Waterfront area while the emergency response is ongoing."