Transport police have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man on an Edinburgh-bound train.

The man boarded the train, which was travelling from Glasgow Queen Street, at about 21:00 on 2 September and sat diagonally across from the woman.

After trying to start a conversation several times, he grabbed the woman, kissing her without permission.

Police said this left the victim feeling threatened and uncomfortable.

The man - who left the train at Falkirk High Station - was described as being white and about 5ft 11ins tall. He was wearing a pink polo shirt and dark jeans.