Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck by a car on Easter Drylaw Place

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.

Police said the child suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a Volkswagen Polo at about 08:50 in Easter Drylaw Place in the city.

The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital For Sick Children, where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland said investigations into the incident were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.