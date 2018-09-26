Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Ian Hutchison has links to the Southside area of Edinburgh

Police investigating a serious assault in Edinburgh are urgently trying to trace a 16-year-old boy.

Detectives want to find teenager Ian Hutchison to help with their inquiries into an attack.

The public have been warned not to approach him, but to contact police immediately.

Hutchison is known to have links to the Southside area of Edinburgh but police say he may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland.

Officers were unable to give any details of the serious assault.

Det Insp Clark Martin said: "We are asking anyone who may have seen Ian Hutchison recently, or those with information which may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with medium-length brown hair.