Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Union Drive area of Whitburn

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after three men suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious disturbance in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 21:00 on Wednesday in the Union Drive area of Whitburn.

Police had said three men sustained wounds to the abdomen, head and neck.

The arrested men, aged 34 and 40, are expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.