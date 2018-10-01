Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to trace in connection with a sexual assault on a cyclist in Edinburgh.

The woman was targeted on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace between 05:35 and 06:00 on Monday 10 September.

The man chased his 27-year-old victim on foot for a short distance before assaulting her, then running off.

Officers said the man in the e-fit was "of interest" to the inquiry.

They urged anyone who could identify the man to come forward.

Inquiry team

Det Sgt David Brady, of Police Scotland, said: "Since our original appeal for this incident, we have received a handful of calls from local residents and others who utlise the cycle path.

"The information they have provided is being progressed by the dedicated inquiry team and I wish to thank those who have come forward for their assistance.

"If, however, you believe you may have any relevant information, but have not yet spoken with us, please get in touch as soon as possible.

"The public are also asked to come forward if they recognise the man pictured in the e-fit, as we believe he may be able to assist with our inquiries."