Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Bus crashes down A1 embankment

  • 2 October 2018
Crash Pic Brian Innes

The emergency services have been called to a bus crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at 08:00 on the A1 near Queen Margaret University.

The bus crossed over the carriageway and down an embankment closing the road in both directions.

There were no passengers on board. Paramedics have been called to help the driver. Diversions are in operation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites