Police in Edinburgh have appealed for help identifying a man with no memory.

The man became ill at St Giles Cathedral last Thursday and is being treated in hospital.

He is white, in his early 60s, medium build, with short strawberry blond hair and bluish/green eyes and glasses.

He has four tattoos of a butterfly, a seahorse and Chinese writing on his arms. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh were he currently remains.

He was wearing a blue camouflage hat, Alpha Industries MA1 navy blue bomber jacket, navy blue jumper, red Timberland chequered shirt, green GE Feuchter Passau camouflage trousers and brown Timberland boots.

He also had a Porsche-design silver bracelet watch with a navy clock face and white dial and the days of the week written in Portuguese.

PC Lesley Jack, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a very unusual inquiry, as we have a member of the public, who has no idea about who he is, where he is from, or who we can call on his behalf.

"As is standard practice, we have reviewed all relevant missing people and the man does not match the description of anyone currently reported missing.

"We hope that by issuing this detailed description, someone will recognise this male and come forward to assist with our inquiries."