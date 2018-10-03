Image caption Sheku Bayoh died in Kirkcaldy in May 2015

The family of a man who died while being restrained by police are to be told if there are to be criminal charges over the case.

Sheku Bayoh's relatives are to meet the head of Scotland's prosecution service, Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

The 31-year-old died in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 after police received reports of a man behaving erratically and brandishing a knife in the street.

A Sunday newspaper reported that no-one will face charges over the incident.

The Crown Office has refused to comment in advance of Wednesday's meeting.

The father-of-two died after being restrained by up to six uniformed officers in a street near his home in the Fife town on 3 May 2015.

His family's lawyer said he was not carrying a weapon when he was stopped, although the BBC understands a knife was later found nearby.

The incident was sent to the Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc) which provided its report to the Lord Advocate 16 months after Mr Bayoh's death.

The family has been waiting for more than two years since then to discover whether prosecutors would bring charges against police officers as a result.

His lawyer Aamer Anwar said he wanted to know why officers used batons, CS spray, leg restraints and handcuffs to subdue him.

The family are already suing Police Scotland in a civil action on the grounds that Mr Bayoh's death could have been avoided.

How did Sheku Bayoh die?

Police received a call on the morning of Sunday 3 May 2015 about a man behaving erratically and brandishing a knife in Kirkcaldy.

Tests later revealed that Mr Bayoh had taken the drug MDMA (ecstasy) and traces of another drug A-PVP (sometimes called Flakka).

This drug has been linked to erratic behaviour.

Exactly what happened has not been made public but a BBC documentary earlier this year pieced together the events.

CCTV evidence seen by the family, but not made public, shows Mr Bayoh approaching the police at about 07:20.

The BBC understands the pictures show that he did not have a knife.

At least two officers said they believed they could be facing a terrorist incident.

At least four, and up to six, officers, were immediately involved in the encounter.

CS spray and police batons were used and within about 30 seconds, Mr Bayoh was brought to the ground, face down. Handcuffs and leg restraints were applied.

Eyewitness reports suggested that officers were kneeling and lying on Mr Bayoh in order to restrain him.

Less than five minutes after the encounter began, Mr Bayoh was noticed to be unconscious and one officer radioed for an ambulance.

A further five minutes later, the ambulance still had not arrived, and an officer reported to base that Mr Bayoh was no longer breathing.

CPR was attempted by the officers, but Mr Bayoh arrived by ambulance at the town's Victoria Hospital, where his sister works, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 09:04.

A post-mortem examination revealed a series of injuries over his body, face and head, including a deep gash across his forehead.

Tiny blood spots, or petechial haemorrhages were discovered in his eyes - a sign of potential asphyxia.

The post-mortem examination declared he had died after taking the drug MDMA, while being restrained.

But the family claim his death was caused by positional asphyxia - effectively being suffocated as a result of the position his body was in.

Positional asphyxia is a common cause of death in police custody where restraint is involved.

Mr Anwar told the BBC: "We've always said that if Sheku Bayoh broke the law then police had a right to act. But any force they used had to be reasonable and it had to be proportionate.

"The question for the family arises, 'If the police had not attended, would Sheku have been alive?', and I believe yes."

Public inquiry

After meeting the Lord Advocate on Wednesday, the family will meet Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

They will ask him to hold a public inquiry into every aspect of the case.

The Scottish government has the power to trigger a public inquiry into the death.

It could examine the use of restraint, training of officers, the investigation and the issue of race.