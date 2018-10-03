Two people rescued from flat fire in Edinburgh
- 3 October 2018
Two people have been rescued following a fire at flats in Edinburgh.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Westfield Avenue just after 03:00.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a ground floor flat but the people rescued were on the first floor.
The fire was extinguished by 04:00. There were no reports of any injuries.