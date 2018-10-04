Image copyright Google

A teenage girl is in hospital with "significant injuries to her neck and abdomen" following a serious crash in Fife.

It happened on the B9157, near Meadowfield, Auchtertool, at 22:20 on Wednesday.

A Seat Leon travelling west was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit van heading in the opposite direction.

The 18-year-old female front seat passenger of the Seat was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

She remains in a serious condition.

Witness appeal

The 21-year-old male driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital, along with a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, who were rear seat passengers in the same vehicle.

The driver of the Transit was uninjured.

The road was closed for six hours.

Insp Andy Mather, of Police Scotland, said: "All of the occupants within the Seat Leon have sustained various serious injuries and our investigation continues to establish how this collision has occurred.

"If you were on the B9157 near Meadowfield at the time and witnessed what happened then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please also get in touch."