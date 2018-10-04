Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the junction of Glebe Road and Jubilee Road

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Saturday 1 September in Glebe Road, at the junction with Jubilee Road, in Whitburn.

A 31-year-old man suffered various significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. The man is due in court later and the woman will appear at a later date.