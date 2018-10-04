Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged with car attack murder bid in Whitburn

  • 4 October 2018
The attack happened at the junction of Glebe Road and Jubilee Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened at the junction of Glebe Road and Jubilee Road

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Saturday 1 September in Glebe Road, at the junction with Jubilee Road, in Whitburn.

A 31-year-old man suffered various significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. The man is due in court later and the woman will appear at a later date.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites