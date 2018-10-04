Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Brownlie absconded from the Orchard Clinic in Edinburgh

A convicted knifeman has absconded from a psychiatric hospital in Edinburgh.

Paul Brownlie, 37, was last seen in Duke Street in Leith at about 11:40 on Wednesday 3 October.

Police say there is no significant risk to the public but are keen to establish his whereabouts as soon as possible.

Mr Brownlie was detained at Carstairs aged 17 after a knife attack on a man in East Lothian. He was diagnosed as being schizophrenic and has been detained at a number of units since.

He is currently a patient at the medium-secure Orchard Unit in the capital.

'Not high risk'

The missing man is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a green t-shirt, white jumper, teal jacket and navy trainers.

The Scottish government said although he is not considered to be a high risk of harm, the public are advised not to approach him.

If anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101.