Image copyright PA Image caption Stephen Coxen denied the charges against him and the case was found not proven

A woman has won £80,000 in damages from a man who had been cleared of raping her after a night out in Fife.

The woman, who cannot be named, had sued Stephen Coxen, who is now 23, from Bury in Greater Manchester.

The second year student said she awoke after a night out in St Andrews in 2013 to find she was being raped by the Coxen, who she did not know.

Mr Coxen had denied the charges and in November 2015 a jury found the case against him not proven.

The civil action was heard at the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

'Compelling and persuasive'

The case is understood to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Sheriff Robert Weir said the evidence from the woman, who is now 23, had been "cogent, compelling and persuasive".

He said that Mr Coxen took advantage of her when she was incapable of giving meaningful consent because of the effects of alcohol.

The sheriff said she had been distressed and had resisted but Coxen had continued to rape her.

The sheriff agreed that she should be paid £80,000 in damages.

Mr Coxen's lawyer, Mark Thorley, said: "He (Stephen Coxen) is considering the judgement and will look at his options thereafter."

The personal injury court judgment follows a hearing in June.