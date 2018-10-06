Man and woman arrested over murder in Fife
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman in Fife.
Officers were called to an address in Rintoul Avenue in the village of Blairhall, near Dunfermline, at about 19:30 on Friday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are in custody. Police said their enquiries were ongoing.