Image caption The bodies were found at a house in Forres Drive in Glenrothes

The deaths of a man and a woman found at a house in Fife last Thursday are not believed to be suspicious, police have confirmed.

Post-mortem examinations have now been carried out on the 48-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from Glenrothes.

Police Scotland said the deaths were being treated as unexplained, pending toxicology reports, but no-one else was being sought.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Ch Insp Scott Cunningham, of Fife Division, said: "Although the investigation continues to establish a cause of death, there is no evidence of violence or anything to suggest that the man and woman were the victims of harm prior to their deaths.

"Our condolences remain with their families at this time, and we thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as we conducted inquiries in the area."