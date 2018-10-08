Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Someone must know who the bride and groom are and the couple may know who took this picture

Photographs of an unknown bride and groom have been released by police in an effort to solve the mystery of a lost camera.

Edinburgh police's account has tweeted pictures of a happy couple found on the device which was handed in last week.

All that is known is that the camera was found in the Edinburgh area on Wednesday 3 October.

But officers wanted to try to reunite it with its owners due to the subject matter of the photos it contained.

In the tweet, police said: "Here comes the appeal. We've recovered a camera we hope to return to its rightful owner.

"We hope these photos of the happy couple taken with the camera will help."

Anyone who recognises the pint-loving pair should contact police on 101 and quote incident 1430 of 3rd October.