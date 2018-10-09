New moderator was in Monty Python film

Image caption Colin Sinclair was a Stirling student when he took a holiday job playing a soldier in the 1970s comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail'

An Edinburgh minister who was once an extra in a Monty Python film will be the next moderator of the Church of Scotland's general assembly.

Colin Sinclair was a Stirling student when he took a holiday job playing a soldier in the 1970s comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail'.

He said he was honoured to become ambassador for the Church of Scotland from next May.

Christian faith was still relevant to Scotland despite challenges, he added.

The Rev Colin Sinclair, who is the minister for Palmerston Place Church in Edinburgh, will succeed the 2018-19 moderator the Right Rev Susan Brown.

He said: "I am honoured to be selected for this opportunity to represent the Church of Scotland nationally and internationally.

"It will be a pleasure to encourage church members in their faith and to see the impact of their faith in communities across our country.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being a parish minister and despite the challenges we face I believe the Christian Faith is still relevant to Scotland.

"Our message is still good news and it still changes lives."

Scripture Union

Mr Sinclair grew up on the south side of Glasgow, the second son of Alex and Isobel Sinclair, who were "occasional churchgoers".

The family had an international outlook as his father had been a district commissioner, first in the then Palestine and later Gambia, before returning to Scotland and working as a lecturer in management at Strathclyde University.

It was as a pupil at Glasgow Academy, that he first became interested in the Christian faith.

To escape getting into trouble after a prefect saw him taking the wrong staircase, he dodged into a darkened room where a Scripture Union camp video was showing.

He said: "I enjoyed the film, thought the activities looked great and I felt I could put up with the 'religious stuff'.

"I did love the camp and had great fun, and I liked the leaders. But to my surprise I also enjoyed the meetings with their lively singing and straightforward message about Jesus Christ.

"I went back to camp the next year and decided then to follow Jesus Christ. So started an exciting adventure of faith that has lasted over 50 years."