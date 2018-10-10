Haddington man in coma after dog bites genitals
- 10 October 2018
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a dog attack left him with injuries to his genitals.
The incident - understood to have involved an English bulldog - happened in a flat on Haddington's High Street at about 14:30 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries to his groin area.
The man was in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but has now been transferred to the Western General Hospital on the other side of the capital.