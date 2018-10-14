Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption The man had been found lying unconscious on the beach at Longniddry Bents

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a beer festival in East Lothian.

The man had been found lying unconscious on the beach at Longniddry Bents by a member of the public at about 07:45 on Sunday.

Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead.

Officers have established that he had attended the Oktoberfest event in Gosford House, Longniddry, but have not yet confirmed his identity.

Police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

'Tragic death'

Anyone who is able to assist police is asked to come forward.

The man is described as being white, early to mid-20s with short, brown hair.

Insp Laura Dickson, from Police Scotland, said: "This has been a tragic death of a young man and we are actively trying to identify him and locate his next of kin as a matter of urgency.

"I would ask anyone who knows of someone who was at Oktoberfest but who has not come home yet to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our inquiries is also asked to get in touch."