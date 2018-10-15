Image copyright Police Scotland

An image of a man has been issued by police who want to speak to him in connection with a serious assault Edinburgh.

A man was attacked in Mountcastle Crescent in Portobello at about 06:00 on Sunday 27 August 2017.

Detectives want anyone who recognises the man in the picture to come forward.

He has olive-coloured skin, is in his mid 30s, is of average build, with short dark hair and a foreign accent. He was wearing a grey polo shirt.

He was wearing light-coloured combat trousers, and driving a grey or silver coloured-car with tinted windows.

Det Con Neill Watt, of Police Scotland, said: "This has understandably been extremely distressing for the victim and we continue to follow various lines of inquiry as part of the ongoing investigation.

"The man pictured is believed to have information of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible."