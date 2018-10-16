A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman at a flat in Fife.

Stephen Graham, 29, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of the attack in Markinch in February this year.

He was convicted of the offence last month at Livingston Sheriff Court. Graham was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Graham had denied raping the woman but was convicted of the sex attack along with a further assault on her.

Weeks after the rape the woman turned up at her grandmother's home weeping and injured.

Her grandmother said she was crying hysterically with blood all over her face.

She added: "She was shaking and very upset. I said to her 'Who did this to you?' and she said 'He did this to me. He's raped me.'"

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe told the court: "It is recognised by him that a custodial sentence is inevitable in this particular case."

Mr Fyfe said Graham maintained his position at trial that there was no sex on the day of the rape but acknowledged that DNA evidence was "a significant aspect of the Crown case".

He said: "The jury must have accepted that sexual intercourse took place on the day in question."

He said Graham normally worked as a roofer or in other manual jobs but had damaged his shoulder and had to have an operation after a motorbike accident.