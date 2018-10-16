Image copyright Alan Simpson

A 92-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in the south east of Edinburgh.

She was hit by the Mercedes GL car at about 08:00 on Southhouse Avenue.

The driver stopped at the scene and the woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them urgently and for footage from dash-cams from passing motorists' cars.

PC Declan Fitzpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a very serious collision and at this time we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Members of the public who were in Southhouse Avenue on Tuesday morning and witnessed what happened are asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, if any motorists have any relevant dash-cam footage of the collision then please also get in touch."