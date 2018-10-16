Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Frazer Neil denies raping and murdering Hannah Dorans

A murder accused phoned the emergency services and confessed he had killed his ex-fiancée, a court heard.

Frazer Neil, 25, was heard crying and repeatedly said to the call handler: "I didn't mean to do it".

The High Court in Glasgow was told he also gave Hannah Dorans' name and claimed he was going to kill himself.

Mr Neil denies raping and murdering Ms Dorans, 21, at a flat in Hutchison Road, Edinburgh, on 11 February last year.

Dressing gown cord

PC Gary Stout told the court he arrived at the flat with a colleague to find the door unlocked.

He discovered a woman in a bedroom, who was cold to the touch, and performed CPR until paramedics were on the scene.

PC Stout said she had what he thought was a dressing gown cord round her neck but that it had been cut or snapped.

The court also heard he had been called to the house the previous month after concerns were raised about Mr Neil's welfare.

On that occasion Mr Neil told officers he had split up from his fiancée and described them as "childhood sweethearts".

'Abusive messages'

It is alleged Mr Neil raped Ms Dorans then strangled her with a cord or similar ligature.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Dorans, from Dalkeith, between January 2016 and February 2017.

It is alleged Mr Neil sent her abusive messages, monitored her online access, took her bank card away from her and removed £1,000 from her bank account.

He is also accused of causing alarm and distress to Ms Doran's parents by sending a message on Facebook to them on 1 March last year.

'I've killed her'

Retired Sgt Martin White, 53, was on duty when the 999 call was made on 11 February last year.

He told how the call was initially taken by a call-handler then passed to him.

A recording of the call was played to the court.

A man, who was crying, told the call handler: "I didn't mean to do it, I didn't mean to do it" and gave the name Frazer Neil.

He said "I've killed her" and when asked who he had killed, said "My ex fiancée".

Jurors heard him being asked his ex-fiancée's name and age and he said it was Hannah Dorans.

The trial, before Judge Lady Scott QC, continues.