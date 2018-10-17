Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Edinburgh

  • 17 October 2018

A man has been arrested in Edinburgh in connection with a serious assault following a fresh police appeal.

The 32-year-old was questioned after public response to a photograph of a man issued by police earlier this week.

The serious assault happened at about 06:00 on Sunday 27 August 2017 when a man was attacked in Mountcastle Crescent, Portobello.

The arrested man has been released pending further inquiries.

