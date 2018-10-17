Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Edinburgh
- 17 October 2018
A man has been arrested in Edinburgh in connection with a serious assault following a fresh police appeal.
The 32-year-old was questioned after public response to a photograph of a man issued by police earlier this week.
The serious assault happened at about 06:00 on Sunday 27 August 2017 when a man was attacked in Mountcastle Crescent, Portobello.
The arrested man has been released pending further inquiries.