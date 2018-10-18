Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Hay bales worth £30,000 destroyed in suspicious fire in East Lothian

  • 18 October 2018
Adniston Farm Image copyright Google
Image caption About 1,000 bales were destroyed at Adniston Farm

About 1,000 hay bales were destroyed in a fire believed to have been started deliberately at a farm in East Lothian.

A police investigation has now begun into the suspicious fire at Adniston Farm in Macmerry.

The bales, worth £30,000, were set ablaze at about 19:30 on Wednesday.

Officers are urging anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Adniston Farm on Wednesday evening to contact police immediately.

Det Sgt Jamie Gilmore said: "Whoever was responsible for this reckless act has left the farmer considerably out of pocket by completely destroying a large quantity of hay that was used either to feed livestock, or to be sold on."

