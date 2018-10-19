Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Hawkins, an ex-court security supervisor, was described as an "unrepentant paedophile"

An Edinburgh man who boasted of his child abuse online with paedophiles has been jailed for 14 years.

Robert Hawkins, an ex-court security supervisor, raped women and molested children between 1990 and 2004.

In June, Hawkins was found guilty of serious sexual assaults on a boy aged six to nine, a girl aged six to seven and two women, now in their 50s.

The 58-year-old had denied the attacks, which took place at various houses in Edinburgh and one in Dumfries.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent images of children between 2006 and 2016.

Police found he had more than 1,100 images and more than 330 film clips that were in the most serious category.

'Devious, ruthless and dangerous'

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Pentland told Hawkins: "For my part I am left in no doubt that you are a devious, ruthless and dangerous sexual predator and an unrepentant paedophile."

The judge said Hawkins had shown no remorse or insight into the harm his offending had caused.

He told him: "You are an intelligent man and must have been fully aware of how profoundly wrong your actions were."

The judge said the abuse carried out by Hawkins had "a devastating and lasting effect" on the lives of his victims.

He ordered Hawkins to be kept under supervision and monitoring for a further five-year period following the jail sentence and told him he would be on the sex offenders register for the remainder of his life.

Hawkins counsel Herbert Kerrigan said he had been assessed as posing a medium risk and argued that he could be dealt with without imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

Det Sgt David Brady, of Police Scotland, said: "Robert Hawkins is a dangerous and predatory individual who committed a number of extremely serious sexual offences against women and children over a prolonged period of time.

"The evidence gathered against Hawkins during our investigation was overwhelming.

"However, his conviction was only possible thanks to the bravery of the victims in coming forward to report the abuse that they had suffered."