Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Sir Thomas Elder Way: Police believe it is linked to other Asian gold thefts across Scotland.

A number of bespoke Asian jewellery items have been stolen during a housebreaking and theft in Fife.

Police believe the incident in Kirkcaldy is linked to other housebreakings that have targeted Asian jewellery items across Scotland.

The incident happened between 17:00 and 20:15 on Thursday at a house in Sir Thomas Elder Way.

Officers are appealing for information and urging the public to be vigilant.

Det Insp Paul Dick, of Police Scotland said: "There will be an increase in patrols in the area as we follow a number of lines of enquiry.

"I appeal to any members of the public who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during the time of the incident, or in the days prior, to come forward.

"Similarly anyone who may have been offered, or knows the current whereabouts of the stolen property, is asked to get in touch immediately."

Officers from Fife are working with other Police Scotland divisions investigating similar crimes.

Det Insp Dick continued: "These types of incidents cause a huge amount of distress as this property often holds huge sentimental, as well as monetary value.

"I urge owners of high value items to consider where they are keeping their valuables and be vigilant around their properties.

Bespoke jewellery cannot usually be identified using a serial number, and so police are encouraging owners to take photographs of high value items to help with identification in the event of recovery.