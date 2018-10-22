A man who abused young boys over a 17-year-period has been jailed for six years.

John Smith, 65, from Logie in Fife, was found guilty of 15 charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard that Smith preyed on vulnerable boys at properties in Dundee and Fife between 1985 and 2002.

Lord Burns said: "Your actions have had devastating consequences on the boys for all their lives." Smith will also be put on the sex offenders register.

'Monster off streets'

Smith had denied plying underage teenagers with alcohol, sexually abusing them and forcing them to view pornographic material.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan had described Smith as a "sly sexual predator" who preyed on "young vulnerable boys."

One of his victims, now a 41-year-old man said a "monster" was off the streets.

He added, "This man has caused nothing but devastation to young people's lives over the years.

"Hopefully people can move on with their lives knowing justice has been done."

Another victim who suffered a breakdown at the age of 18 because of what had happened to him, said the verdict had been a "long time coming."