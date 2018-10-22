A teenage boy has been charged by police after a teacher was reportedly stabbed in the neck with a pencil in Fife.

The incident happened at a school in the Lochgelly area on 25 September 2018.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a female teacher.

A report has been submitted to the Children's Reporter. Fife Council said it took the safety of all its children and staff seriously.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife have charged a 15-year-old boy with the assault of a female teacher at a school in the Lochgelly area on 25th September 2018. A report has been submitted to the Children's Reporter.

Gordon Wardrope, Fife Council's education manager, said: "Our schools have a range of measures and procedures which support the wellbeing of all in the school community.

"Where incidents do occur these are dealt with timeously by the school.

"On the rare occasion that there are more serious incidents, schools work in partnership with Fife Police to respond appropriately."