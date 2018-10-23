Image copyright Edinburgh Trams Image caption The extension would transport almost 14 million passengers in its first year

Councillors will make a final decision on whether to proceed with Edinburgh's trams to Newhaven in early 2019.

Tenders for the £165m project were received in early September.

The current line would by extended by 2.8 miles (4.6km) from York Place to Newhaven.

The extension would transport almost 14 million passengers in its first year, more than double the current number on the Edinburgh Airport to York Place service.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "We have adopted a very thorough and robust process for the trams to Newhaven project throughout, learning crucial lessons from what went wrong previously.

"We have been very clear from the outset that we will not bring forward the final business case until we have vigorously tested the cost and time estimates with the market."

Karen Doran, vice transport and environment convener, said: "It is important for the council to have sufficient time to undertake due diligence and comprehensive evaluation of the final submissions and the council has therefore decided to take extra time to allow this process to take place.

"We have also asked officials to extend the ongoing consultation period on the project design and plans until 11 November to ensure maximum participation and we look forward to the final business case being presented to councillors for a decision in March 2019."