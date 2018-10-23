Image copyright Google Image caption William Gillies pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at Livingston Sheriff Court

A man has admitted leaving his starving pet dog to die by a roadside in West Lothian.

William Gillies, 41, from Bathgate, pleaded guilty to two animal cruelty charges when he appeared from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

His Staffordshire bull terrier was found on 3 September at a roundabout on Blackburn Road, Bathgate, with bones visible through its skin.

The dog was put down the following day as it was so undernourished.

Sentencing was deferred until next month.

Animal suffering

The court heard police were called when the dog, which could barely walk and had cuts and untreated sores, was discovered.

Gillies pleaded guilty to causing the animal suffering by act or omission, and not providing adequate food and water, or seeking veterinary care when it was clear the dog was ill.

He also admitted a further charge of assaulting his former partner Kerry Anne Reynolds on 14 October by spitting on her head at her home in Bathgate.

Iain Smith, acting in defence, accepted that Gillies had breached a community payback order imposed for another offence on four separate occasions, but asked for bail.

Sheriff John MacVicar called for background reports and imposed special bail conditions.

Gillies is banned from approaching his ex-partner, or going to her home.