Eight people have been charged with drug offences after police raids in Edinburgh city centre.

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis were discovered at two homes on Earl Grey Street and Calton Road on Tuesday.

In total, cocaine worth almost £5,500 was recovered along with over £500 of heroin, £100 of cannabis and over £3,000 in cash.

Officers from Police Scotland searched the properties after "several months of intelligence gathering".

At the property on Earl Grey Street heroin and cocaine was discovered, along with £200 in cash.

More heroin and cocaine was seized from the Calton Road property, along with quantities of cannabis and crack cocaine.

Insp Bob Innes, of Police Scotland, said: "The enforcement activity on Tuesday was the culmination of several months of intelligence gathering and resulted in various harmful substances being seized and numerous arrests being made."

Four men aged 32, 57, 35 and 27 and four women aged 35, 46, 27 and 27 are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.