Man charged after footballer hit by microphone
- 25 October 2018
A man has been charged with assault by police after a footballer was hit by a microphone during a match at an Edinburgh stadium.
The incident happened during the Scottish Premiership fixture between Hearts and Aberdeen on Saturday at Tynecastle Stadium.
Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne was hit by a pitchside microphone at the match.
A 47-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.