Image copyright SNS Image caption There are plans for the main stand (centre) at Tynecastle to be redeveloped

A man has been charged with assault by police after a footballer was hit by a microphone during a match at an Edinburgh stadium.

The incident happened during the Scottish Premiership fixture between Hearts and Aberdeen on Saturday at Tynecastle Stadium.

Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne was hit by a pitchside microphone at the match.

A 47-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.