Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged after footballer hit by microphone

  • 25 October 2018
Tynecastle Image copyright SNS
Image caption There are plans for the main stand (centre) at Tynecastle to be redeveloped

A man has been charged with assault by police after a footballer was hit by a microphone during a match at an Edinburgh stadium.

The incident happened during the Scottish Premiership fixture between Hearts and Aberdeen on Saturday at Tynecastle Stadium.

Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne was hit by a pitchside microphone at the match.

A 47-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites