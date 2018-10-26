Bones found at Edinburgh's Pollock Halls identified
- 26 October 2018
Human remains found in the grounds of student halls of residence at Edinburgh University have been identified as a man in his 50s.
His remains were found at Pollock Halls, off Holyrood Park Road, on Wednesday 26 September.
The man was from the Scottish Borders and his family have been informed.
His bones had been in the ground "for some time". The investigation found no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.