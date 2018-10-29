Road closures planned on M90 in Fife
Road works are to close parts of the M90, as part of drainage investigations in Fife.
Slip roads at M90 Junctions 2 and 3 will be closed from 20:00 on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday.
Diversions will be signposted, and works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption and are not expected to cause significant delays.
The work will be carried out by Amey, the company responsible for operating the Forth bridges and approach roads.
The following slip roads will be affected, with diversions signposted as follows:
- M90 Junction 2 Southbound off-slip: Traffic will be diverted via M90 southbound to Junction 1c Admiralty, returning onto M90 northbound.
- M90 Junction 3 Northbound off-slip: Traffic will be diverted via M90 northbound to Junction 4 Kelty, returning via M90 southbound.
- M90 Junction 3 Southbound on-slip: Traffic will be diverted via M90 northbound to Junction 4 Kelty, returning onto M90 southbound.